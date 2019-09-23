In March 2018, Walt Disney Co disrupted the entire entertainment industry after acquiring Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox. CEO Bog Iger closed the deal with a payout of whopping $71 billion to take over several TV and movie IPs such as Avatar and The Simpsons. Iger, who was praised as well as critiqued for the acquisition, has opened up on some details regarding the deal.

During an interview with The New York Times, the media conglomerate's Chairman/CEO was asked about the Disney-Fox acquisition and how Rupert Murdoch's sons Lachlan and James affected the deal during negotiations. His reply was honest though he did say he did not want to "get into the Shakespearean drama".

"If you're asking me whether the relationship with the sons and the relationship the sons have with one another and their potential future in the company was ever on the table in negotiation, the answer is yes. But never to a point where it got in the way of us doing what we wanted to do and Rupert doing what he wanted to do," he said.

Iger also pointed out that James aided him during the transition though it was clear long before the deal was signed that the former Fox CEO would not have a place in the merged company.

Lachlan was named CEO of the new Fox which controls Fox News Channel and Fox broadcast network along with its other sports and entertainment properties that Disney did not buy.

Disney's takeover deal brought in Fox film and TV studios like the FX networks, National Geographic and Star India. Moreover, it helped the media giant also absorb the remaining Marvel properties that Fox had its hands on, allowing its sister company Marvel Studios to unite X-Men and Fantastic Four characters with the MCU.

The Fox buyout also helped in boosting the media giant's upcoming streaming service Disney plus with more content. Its already confirmed that The Simpsons' first 30 seasons will air from launch on Nov 12.