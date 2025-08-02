In a heart-wrenching incident, a young Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer, Rajinder Singh Rana, serving as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Ramnagar, Udhampur district, and his 10-year-old son lost their lives in a road accident triggered by a landslide in the Dharmari area of Reasi district on late Friday evening.

Rana's wife, daughter, and six others sustained injuries when their SUV was struck by a massive landslide. The vehicle, bearing registration number [number not mentioned], was completely crushed under the debris.

Initial reports suggest that SDM Rajinder Singh Rana was travelling with his family to their native village, Pattian, in Reasi, when the incident occurred at Suckh in Dharmari. A sudden and powerful landslide buried the vehicle under heavy debris.

Local residents and police teams rushed to the spot and pulled the victims from the wreckage. They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. However, both Rajinder Singh Rana and his minor son were declared dead on arrival.

Among the injured are Rana's wife, Nisha, and daughter, Pooja Rajput. The other injured persons have been identified as Tahir, Surjeet Singh, and two others. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited.

Extremely saddened by the landslide incident in Dharmari, Reasi in which we have lost an outstanding officer Sh Rajinder Singh, JKAS 2011, SDM Ramnagar & his son. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to bereaved family & I pray that the injured recover quickly. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 1, 2025

LG, Chief Secretary Express Shock and Grief

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep shock and grief over the loss of lives in the landslide. Offering condolences to the bereaved family, he described the late officer as "outstanding" and shared his sympathies with the kin of Rajinder Singh, JKAS (2011 batch), SDM Ramnagar.

"Extremely saddened by the landslide incident in Dharmari, Reasi, in which we have lost an outstanding officer, Shri Rajinder Singh, JKAS 2011, SDM Ramnagar, and his son. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, and I pray that the injured recover quickly," the Lieutenant Governor posted on X.

The LG has spoken to senior officials, directing them to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured and to extend all necessary support to the family of the deceased officer.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo also expressed profound sorrow over the untimely demise of Rajinder Singh. In his condolence message, he described Singh as a sincere and dedicated officer whose unwavering commitment to public service and integrity earned him widespread respect.

He further expressed deep anguish over the loss of Singh's young son in the accident. "My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family in this hour of immense grief," he said, adding that the entire administration stands in solidarity with them and prays for strength to endure this unimaginable loss.

The Chief Secretary also assured that all possible medical assistance and support would be provided to the injured family members and that every effort would be made to ensure their recovery and well-being.