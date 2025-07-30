Incessant rains wreaked havoc in various parts of Jammu province, as two teachers tragically lost their lives in a flash flood in the Batote area of Ramban district in the Union Territory.

According to reports, the two young teachers died after their bike was swept away by a flash flood near Jalebi Morh Nallah in the Batote area on Wednesday.

The victims, identified as Jagdev Singh Thakur and Sanjay Sharma—both residents of Ghordi Block in Udhampur district—were on their way to work when the swollen stream overpowered their vehicle. The incident occurred amid heavy rainfall that caused a sudden rise in water levels.

Victim Sanjay Kumar was serving as a teacher in Primary School SC Mohalla Batota, and Jagdev Singh was in Primary School Patyar Zone Ghordi in Udhampur district. They were on their way to attend training at DIET Kud.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Batote Vijay Kotwal, both bodies were recovered from the stream and shifted to District Hospital Ramban for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police have initiated further investigation into the incident.

Schools shut in three districts of Jammu province

Authorities in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir—Bani (Kathua), Poonch, and Rajouri—have ordered the closure of all government and private schools due to heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions.

In the Bani sub-division of Kathua, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) directed the closure of all educational institutions on Wednesday as a precautionary measure amid continuous downpour and rising water levels. The order cited the safety of students and staff as the primary concern, with officials closely monitoring the situation for further decisions.

Similarly, in Poonch and Rajouri, the respective Chief Education Officers (CEOs) announced a one-day closure of schools due to inclement weather. The decision in Rajouri followed directions from the Deputy Commissioner.

Authorities in all three districts have urged residents to remain alert and follow advisories issued by the administration.

All the papers of class-12th scheduled for 30th July, 2025 including Biology/ statistics/Political Science/ Accountany stand postponed due to inclement weather in *both divisions of U.T of J&K as well as in U.T of Ladakh*

The revised date for exam will be announced shortly. — Office of J&K Board of School Education(JKBoSE) (@Office_JKBoSE) July 30, 2025

Exams postponed

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Wednesday postponed all Class 12th examinations scheduled for July 30, 2025, in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a post on X, JKBOSE stated that all Class 12th exams scheduled for today, July 30, in J&K and Ladakh, have been postponed.

The affected papers include Biology, Statistics, Political Science, and Accountancy.

"The revised dates for the postponed examinations will be notified separately," the post read.

Meanwhile, the weather department forecast that the weather will generally remain cloudy with the possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain at many places, with intense showers/Gusty winds at a few places.

"Possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated to scattered places of Jammu division, including Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua, Rajouri, and Samba districts.

"Flash floods at a few vulnerable places with landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones during the above period. Rise in water level in rivers, streams, and waterlogging in a few low-lying areas of Jammu division", the MeT department warned.