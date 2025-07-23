The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a flash flood guidance bulletin, warning of low to moderate risk of flash floods in several districts over the next 24 hours. The affected districts include Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, and Anantnag.

In response, District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) have been urged to take necessary precautions and implement measures as per established protocols to ensure public safety and mitigate risks. Further updates will follow based on IMD advisories.

Following the IMD's forecast for heavy rainfall over the next 72 hours, authorities in multiple districts across the Jammu division have implemented precautionary measures, including the closure of schools and the issuance of public safety advisories.

In Rajouri district, incessant rainfall has created a flood-like situation, with the Dharhali and Saktoh rivers swelling beyond normal levels and posing a threat to low-lying areas. The District Magistrate of Rajouri announced via social media platform X that all government and private schools in the district would remain closed on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

In Reasi district, the Deputy Commissioner also ordered the closure of all schools on Tuesday. A formal directive from the Chief Education Officer confirmed that both government and private educational institutions would remain shut for the day.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Samba issued a public safety advisory, urging residents to avoid travel through landslide-prone areas and prohibiting the crossing of nallahs or water channels with flowing water. Heads of schools have been instructed to suspend classes if any school building is found unsafe.

"For students required to cross water bodies to attend school, classes shall remain suspended until the weather improves," the advisory noted. Residents needing emergency assistance have been asked to contact the District Control Room at 01923-241004.

The situation remains under constant observation, and officials across the Jammu division have urged the public to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. Emergency services are on high alert, and rainfall and river levels are being continuously monitored.

As the rainfall continues to disrupt normal life, these swift administrative actions aim to safeguard students and minimize risk to residents in vulnerable areas.

A MeT Department official stated that both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions are likely to witness widespread rain, with higher intensity expected in areas such as Pir Panjal, Chenab Valley, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Shopian, and Anantnag. The department has warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, overflowing streams, and an increased risk of landslides, especially along mountainous roads and national highways.

Several rivers, including tributaries of the Jhelum, Tawi, and Chenab, have reported rising water levels. Flood control departments are actively monitoring embankments and issuing alerts in nearby settlements. Residents in flood-prone areas have been advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary movement near riverbanks and water channels.

Travellers have been strongly urged to avoid routes known for frequent landslides and shooting stones, particularly the Srinagar–Jammu Highway, Mughal Road, and Bandipora–Gurez Road, where conditions remain dangerous due to ongoing rainfall.