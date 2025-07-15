At least five people, including a woman, were killed and 17 others injured when an overloaded commercial passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the mountainous Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The accident occurred on the Doda-Bharth road near Ponda, approximately 30 kilometers from Doda town.

According to initial reports, the driver of the ill-fated Tempo Traveller lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve in the morning. The vehicle veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

Three persons died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the Government Medical College (GMC), Doda, where they were shifted along with other injured passengers.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ashraf (35), Mangta Wani (51), Atta Mohamed (33), Talib Hussain (35), and Rafeeqa Begum (60).

Seventeen injured passengers were rescued and taken to the hospital. Officials stated that the condition of several of them is critical. One of the critically injured victims, five-year-old Uzma Jan, was referred to Jammu for specialized treatment.

Local residents rushed to the accident site soon after the vehicle rolled into the gorge, and were later joined by police and security personnel for rescue operations.

Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed their condolences over the tragic loss of lives.

In a condolence message, the Lieutenant Governor said: "Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Doda. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured."

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in his message, said: "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Doda that has claimed five lives and left several others injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. The administration has been directed to ensure immediate medical assistance and support to all affected."

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke with Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh after receiving information about the accident.

"All possible help and medical aid are being provided. The DC is personally supervising the entire exercise and giving me regular updates. Any further assistance, as required, will also be provided," Singh stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter), also expressing his condolences to the bereaved families.

Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed deep grief and sorrow over the incident in the Bharth area of Doda district.

In a press statement issued today, Azad conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

"This heartbreaking incident has caused immense grief not only to the affected families but to all of us. I pray that Almighty Allah gives strength to the families of the deceased to bear this irreparable loss," he said.

Azad also urged the administration to provide immediate relief and ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the mishap.