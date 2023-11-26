Ten days after the tragic road accident in the Assar area of the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, the three-member inquiry submitted its report to pinpoint reasons for one of the biggest accidents in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

The three-member inquiry committee submitted its report to the Divisional Commissioner Jammu suggesting some effective measures to be taken to avoid the reoccurrence of such incidents in the Chenab region-comprising Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts of Jammu province.

Within hours after the tragic road accident on the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway in the Assar area in the Doda district on November 15 that claimed the lives of 39 passengers, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar constituted a three-member inquiry panel to enquire into the circumstances leading to one of the most devastating accidents.

Three members of the panel comprising the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Doda Ravi Kumar Bharti, Superintending Engineer PWD, Doda Rampaul Gupta, and Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Doda, according to the sources, have submitted three separate reports to the Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar.

Findings of inquiry panel

It appeared to be the over-speeding of the bus that led to the accident.

There is a possibility of a mechanical fault in the vehicle due to the driver losing control of the bus.

The number of passengers traveling in the bus at the time of the accident was more than its prescribed limit.

Installation of CCTVs at all vulnerable spots along the highway and fixing speed limit of heavy as well as light motor vehicles (LMVs) on the road.

The enforcement should be made by installing cameras and speed trackers or radars at regular intervals along the route.

No heavy vehicle should be allowed to move above the speed limit of 40-km per hour, while the speed limit for LMVs should be restricted to 50-km per hour.

The licenses of the vehicle violating speed limit rule should be suspended.

There is a need for regular checking of all vehicles by all concerned agencies including the transport department, traffic, and local police and it can be achieved through special check posts at regular intervals.

Lane driving culture needs to be enforced strictly in this belt.

Scrapping of all old vehicles because it is one of the major causes of accidents.

Authorities issue directions to owners of commercial vehicles

As the ill-fated bus was plying on the road with an expired route permit, authorities directed all vehicle owners to complete their documents.

According to an order issued by Rahul Sharma Transport Commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir owners of the vehicles have been directed to complete their documents within 15 days.

"It is for the information of all the registered owners of vehicles through the medium of this public notice that some of the vehicles are plying without having all necessary documents including Fitness certificate, Road Tax, Validity of Permit, Payment of Passenger Tax, etc", the order reads.

In the order, the owners of these vehicles are informed to get the documents of the vehicles updated within 15 days positively failing which all the violating vehicles would be blacklisted and action as warranted under the rules shall be initiated against them without giving any further chance.