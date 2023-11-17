Although the three-member inquiry panel, constituted by the Divisional Commissioner Jammu to ascertain the real cause of Wednesday's tragic accident, will submit its report next week, preliminary investigation has authenticated that the incident took place due to human error.

The ill-fated bus that fell into a deep gorge near Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir was overloaded. Rash driving was also one of the main reasons for the accident because the driver could not control the overspeeding bus while overtaking another vehicle.

A local newspaper quoting Sandeep Sudhera, Executive Director, of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) reported that one of the bloodiest accidents in the history of Jammu and Kashmir took place due to the negligence of the ill-fated driver.

"Rash driving to be the reason behind the mishap as the driver lost control over the vehicle which rammed into the crash barriers while moving from left side to right, leading to the fatal mishap," reports said.

Bus was plying without a route permit

According to reports, the ill-fated bus bearing registration number JK02CN -6555 was registered in April 2020.

As per the rules route permit was allotted to the bus for three years from April 2020 to March 2023. The route permit of the ill-fated bus expired on 31st March this year but the owner of the vehicle did not renew the permit.

Instead of getting the permit renewed, the bus was plying on the route illegally without a route permit.

Shockingly the passenger vehicle was plying into the Jammu-Kishtwar route but officers of the concerned departments never checked the bus.

Reports said that the ill-fated bus regularly operates between Jammu to Kishtwar on the highly sensitive Batate-Kishtwar and Jammu-Srinagar national highways without a route permit.

Two killed in another accident

At least two persons were killed and six others injured after a sumo vehicle they were on board met with an accident in the Thanamandi area in Rajouri district on Friday.

Reports said that a sumo vehicle bearing registration number JK11 3494 rolled down into a gorge, leaving two dead and six others injured.

The injured persons have been evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.