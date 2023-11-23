Amid conflicting reports over the number of casualties in the ongoing encounter in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army on late Wednesday evening admitted fatal casualties in the fierce gun battle.

"Based on specific intelligence joint operations launched in Kalakote are Gulabgarh forest of Rajouri district on 19 November 23", White Knight Corps of the Army posted on social media.

"Contact was established on 22 November and an intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by own Bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of Indian Army", the Army posted.

Based on specific intelligence Joint Operations launched in #Kalakote Area #Gulabgarh forest #Rajouri, District on 19 Nov 23.



Contact established on 22 Nov and intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) November 22, 2023

The four-day-long operation still going on

Although there is no official confirmation about the number of soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, reports said that a four-day long operation was still going on at village Bajimaal under the jurisdiction of Dharamshal police station, about 10 kilometers from Kalakote in Rajouri district as security personnel intensified operations to nab the terrorists hiding in the upper reaches.

Reports said that two foreign terrorists, likely to be Pakistanis, have been moving in Kalakote during the last five to six days. Their appearance was first observed in the house of a late religious personality in Kalakote asking for food.

Terrorists were spotted by locals

Some locals of the Bajimaal area have spotted the terrorists roaming in the area. Terrorists reportedly asked for food from some locals who later informed the security forces about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the Army, police, and paramilitary forces have cordoned off the Bajimaal , the terrorists who had taken shelter at a hilltop opened fire which was replied by the security forces.

As per the officials, more troops have been rushed to the site of the encounter to maintain a cordon during the night and resume searches to eliminate the terrorists.

This is the third major incident in which troops have suffered major casualties in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, this year. Five soldiers each were killed at Mendhar and Kandi forests in Poonch and Rajouri on April 20 and May 5 respectively. Those killed at Kandi were para commandos.