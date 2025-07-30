While the condition of 65-year-old Kamalkant Dutta continues to deteriorate with each passing day, the 21-year-old accused in Jammu's infamous road rage case, Manan Anand, remains at large, as police have failed to arrest him even four days after the incident.

As the victim was not responding to treatment at Government Medical College Hospital (GMC), Jammu, his family shifted him outside the Union Territory on Wednesday morning for advanced medical care.

"His condition is worsening due to blood clots in the brain. We are shifting him to Chandigarh for advanced treatment," said Vishu, a relative of the victim, while speaking to media persons at GMC Jammu.

Cops fail to trace absconding accused

Despite a growing social media campaign demanding justice and highlighting the inhumane nature of the act, police have been unable to trace the whereabouts of the accused, Manan Anand, 21, son of an influential contractor, Rajinder Anand, a resident of Nanak Nagar, Jammu.

According to reports, Manan Anand was driving a Mahindra Thar bearing registration number JK02DP-9594 when he hit the victim, Kamalkant Dutta of Gandhi Nagar, not once but twice on Sunday afternoon. Instead of helping the elderly man, Anand allegedly used abusive language and fled the scene, leaving the victim in a pool of blood with severe brain injuries.

After battling for his life in the ICU of GMC Jammu, the victim has now been shifted to Chandigarh for further treatment.

Gandhi Nagar Police Station House Officer, Inspector Arun Prakash, stated, "The accused has not been arrested yet, but we are conducting raids. We hope to arrest him by this evening."

Viral CCTV footage shocks public

CCTV footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the Thar first colliding with the scooty coming from the opposite direction, causing the victim to fall. The driver is then seen deliberately reversing the vehicle and hitting the elderly man a second time, resulting in grievous injuries.

This wasn't just an accident, it was a deliberate attempt to murder in Jammu. Thar was driven by 20-year-old Manan Anand, now on the run. His father, the vehicle's owner, has been detained. The 65-year-old scooter rider is battling for his life. Will Jammu Police deliver justice?

Late Tuesday, Jammu Police issued a statement confirming that Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) has been invoked against the accused.

"As per initial information received from a reliable source, a Mahindra Thar bearing a Jammu registration number, driven in a rash and negligent manner from Gandhi Nagar towards Green Belt Park, collided with a scooty near Allora Textiles, Green Belt Park, at approximately 1:30 PM. The scooty, which was coming from the opposite direction, was struck by the Thar, resulting in injuries to the rider. The injured individual was shifted to GMC Jammu by passers-by, while the Thar driver fled the spot," the statement read.

RC suspended, vehicle blacklisted; No valid license found

The accused reportedly does not hold a valid driving license in the Jammu district. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has taken strict action by suspending the vehicle's Registration Certificate and blacklisting the Thar.

Visited GMC Hospital Jammu and enquire about the health of Sh. #Kamalkant Ji, Who was deliberately hit by a Thar Vehicle at Jammu.

Former BJP state president Ravinder Raina visited GMC Jammu to inquire about the victim's condition. Speaking to reporters, he said, "This incident is a shame on humanity."

According to RTO Jammu Jasmeet Singh, in view of the seriousness of the incident, and following the directions of the District Deputy Commissioner, it has been recommended that no driving license be issued to the accused for the next five years.

"No driving license under the name and address of the accused exists in our records, suggesting he does not hold a valid license in the Jammu district," Singh stated.