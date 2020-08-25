An alleged face of a young chubby girl discovered by a Taiwanese researcher is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. The discovery is being made by prominent alien hunter Scott C Waring, and he claimed to have spotted this intriguing structure on the Red Planet's surface from an image taken by NASA.

Alien presence on Mars?

In his recent website post, Waring claimed that the face of the girl literally looked like a human child of seven years. He also argued that discoveries like these are actually hinting the presence of aliens on the Martian surface.

"I found the face of a young girl, looks to be a chubby young girl with curly hair. The face is highly detailed and facing outward from the hillside. It looks human-like if the human were 7 years old," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Apart from the face of the young girl, Waring on the same web post, revealed that he has discovered several standing figures on Mars. Waring also outlandishly claimed that Martians are just 3-5 inches tall, and made it clear that height has nothing to do with intelligence.

"My estimates are that those that lived here were a mere 3-5 inches tall. Right now you doubt me, but honestly, why do you think intelligence is limited by size? Some of the smartest people I ever met...were some of the shortest too," added Waring.

Waring's discovery of leg bone

This is not the first time that Waring is claiming to have discovered bizarre structures on Red Planet. A few months back, Waring discovered a leg-bone like structure on Mars, and his discovery soon went viral.

Calling it a milestone finding, Waring urged Donald Trump, the United States president to appoint him as the head of NASA, so that he can expose all secrets surrounding alien existence. However, skeptics who analyzed Waring's findings revealed that all the discoveries made by the Taiwanese researcher are pure cases of pareidolia.

According to NASA, pareidolia is a unique capability of the human brain to form recognizable images on unknown patterns.