Despite the polarising views, the Kerala Story has had an unexpectedly good weekend run at the box office. Directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma, the film revolves around the alleged brainwashing of Hindu girls by Islamic friends and conversion. Vivek Agnihotri has heaped praise on the film and also cautioned the team to be prepared for "unimaginable hate". In a long letter, the Kashmir Files director also spoke about his upcoming work and the hinderance he is receiving.

Vivek's long letter

"Dear Vipul Shah & @sudiptoSENtlm, @adah_sharma and team of #TheKeralaStory, first let me congratulate you for the brave effort. At the same time, let me also give you the bad news that from here on, your lives will not be the same. You will receive unimaginable hate. Your will feel suffocated. Many times you may get confused and demoralised (sic)."

I grew up listening to great filmmakers and cinema critics that the only purpose of art is to provoke people into questioning their own beliefs and biases.



I also grew up listening that cinema reflects the reality of a society.



And it goes on...

He further added, "But remember, God tests the shoulders on which he can put the responsibility of becoming the change agents. If cinema is a medium to follow your course of Dharma, never stop. Let the community of Indic storytellers grow. Help new, young talented, Indic storytellers. Let this Indic Renaissance become the guiding light of a New Bharat (sic)."

In the same letter, Vivek went on to bring reality to cinema with films like - The Tashkent Files, Buddha in A Traffic Jam and has been 'physically, professionally, socially and psychologically assaulted'.