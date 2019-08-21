The makers of Prabhas starrer Saaho recently released the song video titled Bad Boy that features the lead actor along with Jacqueline Fernandez. While the actress looked stunning in the video, it is her remuneration for the song that will stun you more.

Jacqueline made a special appearance in the song. The actress looked extremely hot in the video, and her pay cheque for the same is no less than a bomb. According to reports, Jacqueline charged a whopping Rs 2 crore for featuring in this one song video Bad Boy.

The song video added to the already high hype for Saaho, and fans absolutely loved the fresh chemistry between Prabhas and Jacqueline. Bad Boy has been sung by Badshah and Neeti Mohan. The video involves a lot of glamour and flamboyance.

Starring Shraddha Kapoor in female lead, Saaho is one of the most anticipated films of this year. It marks the Bollywood debut of Prabhas. The trailer of the film suggested that the movie will be high on action and stunning visuals. A lot of attention has been given to VFX. In fact, the makers had to postpone the release of the film as the VFX works could not be completed on the expected time.

Nonetheless, Saaho is now all set to be released on August 30, and fans cannot wait to watch their favourite actor back on the big screen.