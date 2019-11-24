You must have seen Ajay Devgn smoking in several movies, and it is a known fact that he smokes in real life too. But you will be surprised to know how many cigarettes the actor used to smoke a day.

In a video interview during the release of Raid last year, Ajay revealed the number of cigarettes he used to have a day. When the host asked him to name one habit that he wants to get rid of, he made the revelation.

100 cigarettes a day!

Answering to that Ajay said that he has almost gotten rid of smoking. While saying this, he added that he earlier used to have 100 cigarettes a day. "I do smoke once in a while, but I don't smoke 100 cigarettes a day anymore like before," the versatile actor said.

Nysa is intense

In the same interview, Ajay said that his biggest critic is his daughter Nysa. He said that he feels scared to show her anything. "She is intense. It's like she will tear off your clothes. Even if I make her listen to a song, she will be like 'What is this? You have become old. What has happened to your taste?'" He said. When asked how he reacts to such words, Ajay said he just keeps quiet. "You can fight with your children, you have to learn from them", he added.

On the work front, Ajay was last seen in the film De De Pyaar De, which was a decent hit. He has a number of promising upcoming movies including Tanhaji –The Unsung Hero, Sooryavanshi, Bhuj –The Pride of India and Maidaan.