Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday began her byelection campaign in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency by launching a scathing attack on the Centre, alleging that the values of the Constitution are constantly being subverted. She urged the people to vote for peace, democracy and equality in India.

On Monday, she has public meetings at three of the seven Assembly constituencies that fall in the Wayanad Lok Sabha and on Tuesday she will address four meetings before leaving for Delhi.

Her first stop was at Meenagandi and then at Panamaram and the topic at both meetings was the same as she reminded the people about the need for voting for the Congress.

"You know the times we are living in when the BJP is in Centre, where fear, anger and mistrust are spread among the people. You have seen the attacks against minorities and seen what has happened in Manipur. The values of the Constitution are thwarted and policies after policies are made to make the friends of the PM happy...Today we are fighting a very big battle and Rahul Gandhi is leading that battle. All of us are fighting for the values of this country to be built. We are fighting for the values of our constitution. Today we are fighting for democracy equality, and truth and each one of you is an important soldier for this. So please understand that along with me you also have a responsibility towards the country. As if there is a time to stand up for truth and democracy the time is now," said Priyanka Gandhi.

"Each one of you with one vote of yours can stand up for it. On my way, journalists asked me what my expectations were as to how many lakhs votes I would get. But I expect to look into your hearts and recognize what has happened as your vote is for peace, democracy equality for India. If you choose to elect me as your MP, I will work as hard as possible to do my best. I will stand side by side with you and raise your issues. You give me your trust and I will not let you down," said the Congress general secretary.

She said the love the people in Wayanad are giving her makes her hugely indebted to all. She then recalled an episode with Mother Teresa and related it with the way she walked into the house of an ex-serviceman's home last Tuesday and met his aged mother Thresia when she came to file her nomination.

"When I was sitting next to Thresia who gave me the rosary, it reminded me of when I was 19 years old, my father had just died and Mother Teresa came to meet my mother. On that day I had a fever and was in my room. She wanted to meet me and put her hand on my head and just like Thresia gave a rosary in my hand, she also did the same. She might have realized that since my father had died I was sad and going through troubled times. Mother Teresa said to me, "you come and work with me. So I went to work with the sisters of Mother Teresa in Delhi, I started to teach the children a bit of English and Hindi. This is the first time am speaking about this in public but there is a context...So my job was to teach the children and on Tuesday we washed the bathrooms, cleaned the vessels, taught the children to paint, and took them outside. By working with them I understood the pain and trouble they faced and also what it meant to serve. Then I learned how a community can help," said Priyanka Gandhi.

"When I came here after the terrible landslide, I immediately recognized how the way the community came together to help the suffering. I saw each one of you did whatever you could do to help irrespective of religion and profession. Many times in situations like these, we see human greed, people taking away things, but did not see that in Wayanad. Even the youngest of children had dignity and made me proud. You are a courageous people, you fought against the British and it's there in your history," said Priyanka.

"Your values are strong and belief in social justice and you honor the values of all religions. How can I be not the proudest person of the opportunity to represent the people of Wayanad? If you elect me it will be the greatest honour for me," said Priyanka and was greeted with a big roar.

She then pointed out that there was no compassion for the farmers who toil day and night in the heat. "There is no understanding of the traditions of the tribals and their lands are taken away and given to industrialists. In Wayanad, a strong farming community is engaged in the cultivation of various crops. Again and again, there are promises for MSP, but it has not yet come true. The tourism industry can be strengthened but nothing has been done. Big businesses flourish, but small traders are being tormented by numerous taxes. Unemployment is at an all-time high. Parents work hard to educate their children but no future for them," said Priyanka.

"New opportunities have to be created for sports-loving people of Wayanad. Over the years change in cultivation has taken place and there is water shortage. Tribal communities need access to healthcare and better education. I was told by girls when I stopped and asked them what's the single biggest need, was a medical college. I know my brother has been fighting for it and will fight harder for this. Another gentleman said he wants the night travel ban to be lifted and also about the man-animal conflict," added Priyanka.

"So now I am beginning to get an understanding of what the needs of the people are. This is just the beginning and I want to come and meet you and hear from all of you directly to find your problems. I understand what my responsibilities are. I also know that you came and stood to hear me because of your love for my brother. I am his sister and I know what a heavy heart he had when he left you. You gave him love when everyone turned their back on him. It's you, each one of you, who gave him the courage to travel across the country for unity and peace. He has a deep relationship with you all... he treats you as a family," said Priyanka.

Wayanad goes to the polls on November 13.

The by-election became a necessity after her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat after retaining the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general elections.

The CPI has fielded veteran former legislator Sathyan Mokeri who finished a close third during the 2014 general elections in Wayanad while the BJP has brought in young Kozhikode Corporation party Councillor Navya Haridas, a former software engineer who quit her job and plunged into full-time politics.

Rahul Gandhi won the 2019 general elections with a margin of 4.60 lakh from Wayanad which came down to 3.64 lakh in the 2024 general elections.

