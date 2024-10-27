Rana Daggubati has taken a step back from acting recently but has been focusing on the creative side. He was initially committed to work with director Teja on a project called Rakshasa Rajyam but the film was eventually shelved. However, Rana was involved in talks for another project with a debut director Kishore and this film was supposed to be produced by the Baahubali producers Arka Media Works.

Recently, this project was passed on to Naga Chaitanya. Rana has offered the film to Naga Chaitanya and will act as a co-producer along with Arka Media Works. Naga Chaitanya liked the script and has agreed to star in the film. Director Kishore is currently adjusting the script to suit Naga Chaitanya's image better. This movie will be Chaitanya's next project after Thandel and shooting is expected to begin soon.

Initially, KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty was considered the female lead when Rana was supposed to act in the film, but now there seems to be a change in the lead actress. The official announcement from the makers about the cast and crew is expected soon.

For the unversed, Thandel is Naga Chaitanya's third collaboration with director Chandoo Mondeti following their previous films Premam and Savyasachi. The plot of Thandel revolves around a fisherman from Srikakulam who gets captured by Pakistani forces while fishing in international waters. Sai Pallavi will play the role of Satya, a fisherwoman from the same village.

According to a report, Sai Pallavi's character will embody the traditional village girl from the Srikakulam region. Thandel is produced by Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts and the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. An official update on this exciting collaboration is awaited.