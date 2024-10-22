Rana daggubati laughs as Kiara Advani struggles to pronounce 'Andhra Pradesh'; slammed for not knowing South languages and states

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is an avid social media user and is known for her sartorial choices, the actor is often seen attending events and answering questions related to news and current affairs.

However, social media users never fail to troll celebs who often goof up with questions and unknowingly answer something which isn't right.

'She didn't pay attention to geography class in school': Kiara Advani struggles to pronounce 'Andhra Pradesh'; slammed for not knowing South languages and states

Remember, when Alia Bhatt got one GK question wrong on Karan Johar's chat show? To date, fans have made multiple videos of the same and slammed her for not remembering a question,

And now Redditors have dug out an old video of Kiara Advani wherein she is brutally trolled for her old interview. The video is from 2019, where the actor fumbled while naming South Indian states and languages.

The video dates back to 2019, which shows, the actor prompting a film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, wherein Kiara and Ram Charan graced Rana Daggubati's talk show. During their fun chat, Rana asked Kiara if she knew the states and languages of the South. Ram asked her to name them, and she said Telangana and Karnataka confidently, but had some difficulty saying 'Andhra Pradesh'. Rana had to give her a hint to guess Tamil Nadu. But when he asked her which state is the language Malayalam from, Kiara couldn't answer. The actor is now being trolled for the same, with many comparing her moment of error to Alia's infamous rapid round.

A user said, "She is showing off her low IQ. Being an Indian and not knowing our own states and their languages is shameful. Kiara, it doesn't look cute. You look dumb and stupid here!"

Another user said, " Well her real name is Alia so makes sense."

One more user said, " I genuinely don't know what these kids do during their time studying in some of the best schools in India. The funny thing is, one of the biggest films of her career is a sequel for the remake of a Malayalam movie lmao".

The next one mentioned, "She spent too much time playing with the Ambani kids to pay attention in geography class probably."

Work Front

Kiara will reunite with Ram in the Telugu political action drama Game Changer next year.