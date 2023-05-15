Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story is the fourth film this year to reach the 100 crore club. Beating all odds, the film has not only entered the 100 cr club but has also done it in just nine days. And what's more? The Adah Sharma led film is not any signs of slowing down at the box office the next few days.

Amid all this, one of the biggest stars of the Malayalam film industry, Tovino Thomas has called out The Kerala Story makers for 'exaggerating numbers'. Tovino says that even though no one is denying that the conversions happened, the numbers shown in the film are no way in sync with the reality.

What Tovino has to say

"I haven't seen the film. I have seen the trailer. You know something? I will never deny this conversion happening. It has happened. But I want to share a link of a content where a journalist explains how exaggerated the numbers are," he told Etimes. "When you are making an exaggerated, fictional form of reality, you should title it 'The Fictional Kerala Story' not 'The Kerala Story'," he added.

Tovino further added that he doesn't believe or support any party. He urged the audience to not believe everything they watch on the screen and not to just grasp everything that's being told. He requested the audience to analyse and only then come to conclusions.