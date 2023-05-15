At a time when Bollywood is going through a roller coaster ride, the Kerala Story has weaved its magic at the box office. The Adah Sharma starrer has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark even before the film could reach its tenth day of running. The Sudipto Sen movie has joined the 100 crore club right on its ninth day. The plot revolves around a girl from Kerala and her story of being joining ISIS.

On its second Saturday run, the film had reached nearly ₹113 crore. The Kerala Story is the fourth film this year to join the 100 crore club. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan had made an entry into this with some stellar box office figures. Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar also became a part of the club. Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also entered the club despite polarising reviews.

Adah Sharma opens up

"Discrediting my sincerity, mocking my integrity, threats, Our teaser getting shadow banned, the movie getting banned in certain states, slander campaigns launched... BUT you ,the audience made #TheKeralaStory the no1 Female Lead movie first week of ALL TIME." Sharma further added, "Wowww! Audience aap Jeet Gaye. You won #adahsharma."

"I feel very happy but I've definitely not gone overboard with pride and confidence. I have many more stories to tell and I don't want to rest on my laurels. I knew this film would be a success. I worked for seven years on the project. I knew its potential," director Sudipto Sen told ETimes.