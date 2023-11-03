Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol made quite many revelations on the second episode of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan. One such revelation was that Sunny wasn't sure if celebs would turn up for Gadar 2 success bash at all. The Gadar actor revealed that people had been inviting him for decades and he didn't attend any parties anywhere. So, when he invited celebs over for the success bash, he wasn't sure if people would like to attend.

Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 success bash

Sunny Deol revealed that he even told Salman Khan the same thing when he arrived. "You came! You invited me so many times, I never came," Sunny recalled telling Salman at the bash. He also spoke about the impact of Gadar 2 on the family. Both, Sunny and Bobby revealed that the entire family was on cloud nine.

"I wanted to have a success party. But I was like, 'Will everybody come or not?' I had my friend Kareem with me, who knows everyone in the industry. He did everything. Till the evening, I was not sure who was going to attend it. But the way everybody came and the kind of love everybody gave, I was so happy seeing everyone coming home," Sunny said.

How Esha, Ahana came together

The Damini actor also spoke up on how his half-sisters Esha, Ahana and everyone turned up for the success bash. "They are my sisters. That is what it is. Nothing changes that. They were very happy. The most beautiful thing over everything was the film became successful. I was going here, there, everywhere," Sunny said.

Sunny also claimed that the box office numbers of Gadar 2 weren't exaggerated like many other production houses do.