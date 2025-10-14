'You don't mind being called beautiful, right?': Donald Trump gushes over Meloni in Egypt ; internet reacts

The Gaza Peace Summit, held on October 13, 2025, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, was a significant diplomatic event aimed at solidifying a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The summit, attended by over 20 world leaders, was co-chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The event followed a pivotal exchange of hostages and prisoners between the conflicting parties, which Trump described as a "monumental moment in the history of the world beyond the Middle East." The leaders signed a declaration to support Gaza's reconstruction and ensure a peaceful future for its people.

However, the summit's achievements were overshadowed by President Trump's remarks about Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During his address, Trump referred to Meloni as a "beautiful young woman," a comment that drew mixed reactions. "I'm not allowed to say it because usually it's the end of your political career if you say it," Trump stated. "She is a beautiful young woman." He further added, "If you use the word 'beautiful' in the United States about a woman, that's the end of your political career, but I'll take my chances." Meloni, the only female leader among the predominantly male attendees, appeared to take the comments in stride, laughing off the remarks.

The incident sparked a global debate about the casual sexism faced by women in power. Observers noted that such remarks, even if informal, can undermine female leaders by focusing on their appearance rather than their abilities. This episode highlighted the ongoing struggle for women in leadership positions to be recognized for their capabilities rather than their looks, drawing comparisons to historical events where female leaders faced similar challenges.

Diplomatic Success Amid Controversy

Despite the controversy, the summit marked a significant diplomatic success. The ceasefire agreement, brokered by the U.S., was seen as a crucial step towards ending the nearly two-year conflict in Gaza. The leaders emphasized the shared commitment to rebuild the region and secure a peaceful future for its people. "We have all agreed that supporting Gaza must be done to lift up the people themselves. But we don't want to fund anything having to do with the bloodshed, hatred or terror as has happened in the past," Trump stated.

The summit's outcome was further underscored by Trump receiving Egypt's highest state honor, the Order of the Nile. "I'm deeply honored to receive... the Order of the Nile," he said. The event also included discussions on the future governance of Gaza, with plans for an international force to enter the region and oversee its reconstruction. This development was seen as a positive step towards ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region.

However, experts expressed concerns about the sustainability of the ceasefire agreement, especially after reports emerged of Israel opening fire on "suspects" in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of six Palestinians. The Israeli military stated that the suspects had crossed a boundary for an initial Israeli pullback under the ceasefire plan, violating the agreement. This incident highlighted the fragile nature of the peace process and the challenges that lie ahead in maintaining the ceasefire.

Regional Dynamics and Future Prospects

The summit also highlighted the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region. Leaders emphasized the need to dismantle extremism and promote peaceful coexistence. "We are united in our determination to dismantle extremism and radicalization in all its forms. No society can flourish when violence and racism are normalized, or when radical ideologies threaten the fabric of civil life," a joint statement from the summit read. This commitment to addressing the root causes of conflict was seen as a crucial step towards achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.

In the aftermath of the summit, the international community remains focused on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the reconstruction of Gaza. The U.S. and its allies are expected to play a significant role in facilitating the region's recovery, with discussions ongoing about the involvement of Gulf states in funding the reconstruction efforts. The summit's discussions also touched on broader regional issues, with leaders emphasizing the need to promote education, opportunity, and mutual respect as foundations for lasting peace.

The Gaza Peace Summit, despite being overshadowed by Trump's remarks, marked a significant diplomatic milestone. It underscored the challenges and opportunities in achieving lasting peace in the Middle East. As the world watches the developments unfold, the focus remains on ensuring that the ceasefire holds and that the people of Gaza can look forward to a peaceful and prosperous future.

The Gaza Peace Summit was a pivotal event in the quest for peace in the Middle East. While Trump's comments about Meloni sparked controversy, the summit's achievements in brokering a ceasefire and setting the stage for Gaza's reconstruction cannot be overlooked. The international community now faces the task of ensuring that the agreements reached at the summit translate into tangible benefits for the people of Gaza and the broader region. As history has shown, achieving lasting peace requires sustained diplomatic efforts and a commitment to addressing the root causes of conflict. The Gaza Peace Summit represents a step in that direction, but much work remains to be done to secure a peaceful and stable future for the region.