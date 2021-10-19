It all started at an awards show. Shah Rukh Khan, poked fun at Amar Singh and said he saw "darindagi" in his eyes. Within a day, goons landed up outside Shah Rukh Khan's home and cops had to be called. Aryan Khan and Suhana, who were little at that time, panicked and started crying. Shah Rukh, in a detailed interview, had spoken about the whole incident and warned everyone not to hurt his children.

Shah Rukh Khan had revealed how he rushed home a couple of hours early as Suhana was crying. He revealed people were screaming and shouting outside his house. SRK revealed that such things scare him to the extent of not having any fear at all.

You don't make my children cry

"If you scare me by saying that you will harm me, I will be scared, because if I die, who will look after my kids? But if you threaten my children, I will not be in self preservation mode. My wife will be very scared when she reads what I am about to say, but if I'd been there... if I'd reached before the cops cleared the protestors... I would have made them all cry for making my daughter cry. And that's the promise of a Pathan. I would not have spared them. You don't make my children cry. If you have a problem, talk to me. I know where that crowd came from, but now I am being told that Amar Singh did not send them," SRK said.

"I can give my life for my kids. Come on, there are only women in my house. My wife wasn't there, my sister is not well and my little daughter was crying. I don't like it! I am a Pathan and I am very, very, very, very protective about my family," King Khan told Mid-day.