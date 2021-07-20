Madhurima Tuli has slammed Colors TV and the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi for recreating the infamous frying pan scene. She has slammed them for using the scene without knowing anything about it. She added that her mother has been crying since morning and also has diabetes. Tuli has urged everyone to let her move on.

What had happened?

Vishal Aditya Singh and his ex Madhurima Tuli were on Bigg Boss together. Even though Tuli was there for a short while, she created quite some stir over her temper and aggressiveness. The two were often seen locking horns and at one point she had even hit him with a frying pan. The scene was recreated on one of the episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi, that has Vishal as the contestant this season.

Madhurima's letter

"Dear @colorstv My Mom is crying since morning, she has Diabetes issues and was hospitalized earlier due to the same incident. You guys don't know a single thing about my personal relationship with the person that incident happened," she said.

Madhurima also questioned Colors TV of attacking her knowing there is no one to back her up. "You are using this one incident for your TRP and gain without realizing it is affecting other people or their families. They are getting depressed or affected. They want to put this one incident behind them but you are not letting them do that. But you are playing with my emotions," she added.

She also urged the channel to not recreate something for entertainment without knowing the circumstances in which it took place.