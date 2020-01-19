This weekend, Madhurima Tuli bid adieu to Bigg Boss 13 for her violent behavior. She has been in the news for creating ruckus inside the house. Her aggression had gone to another level where she was seen hitting her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with footwear and later with a frying pan. Salman Khan got furious with Madhurima's violent act and told her to leave the BB house.

Disheartened and sad Madhurima is guilty of what she did but also says she was irked by Vishal's constant poking and in a fit of anger she hit him hard.

In conversation with International Business Times India, Madhurima spoke at length about her one and half months of roller coaster ride inside Bigg Boss 13 house to the way she was treated by Vishal. She also confirmed that its an end of her relationship with Vishal.

Furthermore, Madhurima confirmed that the show will get an extension yet again.

On hitting Vishal Aditya Singh with slippers and later with a frying pan

I regret forgiving Vishal and giving our relationship another chance, he did irk me a lot. When I hit him, he went to the confession room and told Bigg Boss, that either I or he will stay inside the house. He always wanted me out of the house. After the slipper incident, I went and spoke to him again but he kept annoying me each day and I lost my temper. I feel bad for what I did. When I saw the video clip I felt, I shouldn't have used a frying pan, but I was so angry that I just hit him. I could have hit him on his head, hand and he would have fracted his head but I just hit him on his bum thinking, 'zada nai lagega'. I was a stupid girl. I was not playing the game, I was playing the relationship.

On Sidharth Shukla's flirting

That was all in fun, it was a cute and light moment, he also advised me to not get instigated and indulge in a fight with Vishal. Several people had warned me earlier to stay away from Vishal. By the time I realized it was too late

If given a chance would she get again inside the house

I wouldn't want to go inside the house. Things have ended on a bad note and now our relationship cannot be reconciled. There is nothing left between us.

On BB extension

Yes, Bigg Boss13 is getting an extension.

The moment Madhurima came out of the house, she hugged her mother and got emotional. She shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram handle.

Watch the video below:

After the extension, Bigg Boss 13 will end on February 29, 2020, and Salman Khan will be hosting the show. The remaining contestants in the house are Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Jariwala, Asim, Paras Chabbra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rashmi Desai.

According to sources, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmi Desai, and Asim Raiz will be the four finalists. We wonder who will win the BB 13 trophy this time.

Tonight Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen promoting their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal inside the BB house.