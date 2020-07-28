Madhurima Tuli has entertained us for over the years with her acting prowess in various television shows and films. The actress has garnered headlines for her stints and antics in Bigg Boss 13. After facing a lot of ups and downs personally and professionally. Madhurima is back with a bang in a new television series Avordh where she will be essaying the role of a fierce journalist.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Madhurima Tuli spoke at length about her role in the upcoming show Avrodh, the process that went behind acing the role and more.

Edited excerpts from the Interview:

Tell us about your role in Avrodh?

After a lot of ups and down inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, I am glad that I have bagged Avrodh. It is a blessing in disguise. Although the show is based on army men who have been part of the surgical strike, I am not doing any action sequences. I play a fearless journalist who is fighting with the senior authorities to get the tuth out.In the end, she narrates the surgical strike in the book. In a way, she is playing the role of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, the author of the book India's Most Fearless.

What were your research points?

I saw videos of anchors and the way they do news reporting to get into the skin of the role. But whole shooting I didn't replicate them as I wanted to be own. Being a journalist is a difficult job; you have to be ready with your questions. You have to be particular about many things. I am thankful to my director, who helped me a lot to portray the role.

A well-respected journalist, Namrata is feisty and single-minded in her pursuit of the complete truth. Will she succeed or be silenced?



Find out in #Avrodh - The Siege Within, streaming exclusively on @SonyLIV from 31st July. pic.twitter.com/tM6TF1VLW9 — Madhurima Tuli (@ItsMadhurima19) July 25, 2020

Is the show Avrodh completedly derived from the book India's Most Fearless? What are the creative liberties taken in the show?

Avrodh is a complete depiction of the book. The writers have interviewed everyone involved in the surgical strike. They must have taken creative liberty for my character. Other than that, the planning, plotting is a detailed journey of the army men. And once the audience sees they will know it well.

During your early teens/ adulthood did you ever aspire to get into the Indian Army?

No, not me, my brother wanted to get into the Army. I have friends who keep telling me so many things about the army background. I have a tremendous amount of respect for army men. They unconditionally safeguard us, and this is something we can never even think off. Salute to their courage. This show is a tribute to all the army men and the county. Having said that I enjoy army shows. I loved watching the series Code M, Jennifer Winget did a fab job. I would like to play the role of an army officer. Playing a journalist in this show is a lifetime experience for me.

About the show Avrodh

Avrodh is based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book, India's Most Fearless. The series depicts the story of how the Indian Armed Forces displayed inimitable courage and operational precision in one of the country's landmark missions. Directed by Raj Acharya and with Samar Khan as the Show Runner, The cast includes Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Vikram Gokhale, Darshan Kumar, Madhurima Tuli, Anant Mahadevan, Pavail Gulati, Mohit Chauhan, Arif Zakaria. Avrodh will be streaming from July 31 on the Sony LIV app.