It's a wedding galore in Bollywood. After the most awaited wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot at Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023. And now, joining the bandwagon of married couples is celebrity couple director Abhishek Pathak and actress Shivaleeka Oberoi tied the knot on February 9, 2023, in Goa.

Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi share first official wedding pictures

The wedding was an intimate affair, attended by their close friends, family members and colleagues from the industry. Celebrities such as Ajay Devgn along with Aaman Devgan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vidyut Jammwal, Sunny Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Director Luv Ranjan, Ishita Raj Sharma and many more attended the wedding.

Abhishek and Shivaleeka's outfit is designed by Manish Malhotra

Just like Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the wedding outfits for both, Abhishek and Shivaleeka were designed by Manish Malhotra.

Shivaleeka wore a stunning red lehenga while the groom opted for a white sherwani.

The wedding ceremony was said to be traditional with a modern touch to it.

The pre-wedding festivities were held on 8th February and the pheras on 9th February was followed by an after-party.

The two made shared the first official post as husband and wife on Instagram and wrote, "You don't find love, it finds you. It's got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what's written in the stars. Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can't wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together."

Celebrities and fans flicked to the comment section and wished the adorable couple.

Work front

Abhishek Pathak has directed movies like Boond, Ujda Chaman and Drishyam 2.