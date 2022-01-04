Sunny Leone is not very happy with Kapil Sharma. Sunny would soon be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show and is in no mood to let go. Sunny complains to Kapil Sharma about him not even saying "hi" to her. Kapil, as expected, jumps back with a witty reply. The whole team of Panghat graced the show and going by the promos, the episode was an enormous dose of entertainment.

Sunny's complain

Along with Sunny Leone, Mika Singh, Toshi Sabri and Sharib Sabri also graced the episode. Kapil tells Sunny that they haven't met in a long while. To this, Sunny complains, "Haan, aap mujhe call nahi karte ho, hi bhi nahi bolte, kuch nahi (Yes, because you don't call me, you don't even say hi to me, nothing)." Pat comes Kapil's reply that he had to get married while waiting for Sunny Leone's number.

Kapil's dig at Mika

Kapil also takes a dig at Mika Singh. Kapil reveals that he saw Mika Singh for the first time at brother Daler Mehndi's concert. He added that ever since then, he has only seen Mika with girls and never with Daler. This leaves everyone laughing.

Sunny Leone's song controversy

Sunny Leone was recently in news when her song – Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache landed in trouble. Many political figures and seers from Uttar Pradesh called the song "offensive" and "vulgar". Saregama had then agreed to change the lyrics of the song.

Releasing a statement, the label said, "In light of the recent feedback & respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics & the name of the song Madhuban. The new song will replace the old one across all platforms over the next 3 days."