Music label Saregama has confirmed that it will change the song name and lyrics of Sunny Leone's Madhuban song. This comes after the song faced severe backlash from priests of Vrindaban. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra alleged that the video of the track has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The Minister had warned Sunny Leone and singer, Sharib Toshi to apologize and withdraw the song within three days. A Delhi-based lawyer had also filed a complaint in the matter. The parties to the complaint are the music company Saregama, actress Sunny Leone, lyricist Manoj Yadav and singers Shaarib and Toshi, Kanika Kapoor, and Arindam Chakraborty.

The complaint

"The lyrics, the theme and the seductive moves of Sunny Leone and her flamboyant performance on the song depicting Hindu goddess Radha -- also known as Radhika -- are highly condemnable and derogatory for the Hindu belief and their community's sentiments," advocate Vineet Jindal claimed in the complaint filed with the Delhi Police.

Priests offended

Prior to this, priests from Uttar Pradesh have found Sunny's dance on the iconic song offensive and obscene. Reports quoted Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban saying that they will go to court if need be. Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha's national president Mahesh Pathak also called the song "derogatory" and accused it of "maligning the prestige of Brijbhumi."

Saregama releases statement

"In light of the recent feedback & respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics & the name of the song Madhuban. The new song will replace the old one across all platforms over the next 3 days," Saregama said in its statement.