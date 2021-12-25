Sunny Leone's latest song has found itself in troubled waters. While many have loved Sunny's dance on Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache, some are offended. Some priests from Uttar Pradesh have found Sunny's dance on the iconic song offensive and obscene. They have demanded a ban on her album and also accused the album of hurting religious sentiments.

The original song was sung by Mohammed Rafi for the 1960 film Kohinoor. And the latest song number has been sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty. It has been released by Saregama Music and titled - Madhuban. Reports have quoted Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban saying that they will go to court if need be.

Seers offended

"We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album," PTI quoted him saying. The seer has also added that she should be asked to leave the country. Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha's national president Mahesh Pathak has also called the song "derogatory" and accused it of "maligning the prestige of Brijbhumi."

Sunny Leone was recently in news for her gimmick in One Mic Stand Season 2. "I dated a comedian but it was like, for a hot second. It wasn't for a very long time.We messed it up. I mean, we were friends for years, why the hell would we start dating? It was the worst thing ever that we could have ever done and I am still mad to this day because we would be such good friends still," Sunny Leone said.