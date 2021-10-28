Sunny Leone opened up about her relationship with ex, Russell Peters. Sunny spoke about her relationship and what went wrong in One Mic Stand Season 2. Sunny revealed that the two were friends for a long time and ruined the friendship by getting into a relationship. Sunny Leone is married to Daniel Weber and has three kids.

Sunny's honest confession

"I dated a comedian but it was like, for a hot second. It wasn't for a very long time.We messed it up. I mean, we were friends for years, why the hell would we start dating? It was the worst thing ever that we could have ever done and I am still mad to this day because we would be such good friends still," Sunny Leone said.

In an old interview, Sunny Leone had also said that she were to meet Russell now, she would hug him and talk to him about his family. She had even called him a nice guy and regretted how the two ruined their friendship by taking the wrong decision of getting together.

Russell's take on Sunny

Earlier, Russell had spoken about his relationship with Sunny in an interview with HT. He had said, "Yes, we did date each other. It was five-and-a-half years ago. It was a wonderful time. She's a real sweetheart, you know."

This was Sunny Leone's first attempt and stand up comedy and was quite appreciated for it. Talking about it, Sunny said, "I have loved stand-up comedy, and I have watched several shows here and abroad as well. Seeing a comedian perform on stage looks so simple and natural. The reality of how difficult it is to actually connect with audiences and make them crack on every joke is something I have learnt very closely now."