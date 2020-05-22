Bollywood's stunner Sunny Leone is happily wedded to hubby Daniel Weber and is blessed with three cute toddlers Nisha, Noah, and Asher. The beautiful actress has been absent from silver screen lately but Sunny loves to keep her fans updated through her regular social media posts which are quite entertaining.

Recently, the actress came up with an awesome video on her IG post wherein she made a funny faux by playing a prank on her loving hubby. Well known for her bubbly fun-loving nature the actress seems to be enjoying her quarantine quite well.

Sunny, who has had a past worth a story, has emerged out of it and has made a name for her in the industry. The sizzling beauty had given some power pack performances in movies like 'Shoot Out At Wadala', 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Jism 2' etc.

Dating Russell Peters was a mistake: Sunny Leone

However, once talking about her personal life, Sunny Leone revealed that she had dated some interesting men in her past and one among them was the famous stand-up comedian Russell Peters.

According to a report from Hindustan Times, the adult film queen-turned-Bollywood-hottie was quoted saying that dating her good friend Peters was a mistake as it changed their equation completely.

"You know, we were friends for such a long time and sometimes if you are friends for so long you think you can end up together. So we dated each other for some time, but I think that was a mistake," Sunny was quoted as saying by HT.

I'll probably hug Russell if I meet him: Sunny Leone

Furthermore adding to why she feels dating Russell was a mistake, she said, "I mean it spoils a lot of things. Although if I met him now, I will probably hug him and ask him about his family. He is a nice guy."

Not only Sunny Leone but even Russell felt the same about his ex-girlfriend when in an interview he admitted dating 'Baby Doll' and even went on calling her a 'Real Sweetheart.'

"Yes, we did date each other. It was five-and-a-half-years ago. It was a wonderful time. She's a real sweetheart, you know." the Indo-Canadian artist was quoted as saying by HT.

Well, surely it might have been quite crazy and interesting relationship, one being a sexy adult-star and other being a great stand-up comedian.

Cut to present, Sunny had left India and had flown back to the US for the safety of her kids amidst the Coronavirus scare a few days back.