Amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the world and the growing number of cases in India, Sunny Leone has gone back to America with her husband and three children. Citing 'safety' reasons, Sunny and Daniel took their kids back to their home in America. Sunny updated her fans and well-wishers about the same through social media.

Sunny took to Instagram to share the news and posted a picture from the gardens of their Los Angeles home. She also said that she did it out of "safety" concerns for her children and that her mother would have wanted her to do the same.

"Happy Mother's Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer "coronavirus" Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother's Day!," she wrote.

Daniel reveals more

On the other hand, her husband, Daniel also seems to be enjoying his quarantine period in LA. Daniel Weber shared a picture enjoying the weather and quarantine and wrote, "Getting better with the new vibes !!!" Sunny looked happy and relaxed with her three kids - daughter Nisha, and sons Noah and Asher. Replying to a user, Daniel also revealed that they had to take the KLM government flight to reach here.

Managing three kids

Talking about managing work and the kids, Sunny had told Mumbai Mirror, "I don't have domestic help. I just have one nanny and the household chores are divided between Daniel, me and her. The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do a craft. We also engage in different physical activities like Zumba and exercise with them."