'You don't deserve to be alive', Darshan's partner kicked Renukaswamy

Shocking details are emerging in the sensational Renukaswamy murder case involving jailed Kannada superstar Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda following the submission of a charge sheet by the police in the court.

Sources have said that Gowda had told the fan, Renukaswamy, that he did not deserve to be alive when he pleaded with her to spare his life in the shed before he was hacked to death.

The investigations revealed that "Pavithra Gowda who came to the scene of the crime with Darshan was asked to deal with Renukaswamy for sending obscene pictures and derogatory messages.

Renukaswamy, who was by then brutally assaulted and subjected to inhuman torture by a gang of 15 people and Darshan, was bleeding and had sustained injuries all over the body, "pleaded with her by joining both of his hands to spare him".

However, Pavithra Gowda slapped him, asked him why he should live and told him that he did not deserve to be alive. Later, she kicked him and walked away, police stated in the charge sheet, sources said.

The police sources said that during the investigation it was found that the blood stain marks of Renukaswamy stuck to Pavithra Gowda's sandals and clothes when she kicked and slapped him. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports have found the blood stains of Renukaswamy on the seized clothes of Pavithra Gowda.

The probe also revealed that the next morning after the murder of Renukaswamy, Pavithra Gowda had visited a beauty spa and got services. Later, she was summoned by the police to the station and arrested. Pavithra Gowda, the prime accused in the fan murder case, had provoked, conspired, and even participated in the brutal crime, states the charge sheet.

The investigation revealed that Pavithra Gowda, who is currently in judicial custody at Bengaluru Central Prison, actively participated in murdering Renukaswamy.

Previously, it was believed that she had only beaten the victim with slippers but had been present while Renukaswamy was hacked to death.

Gowda, 33; third accused Puttaswamy alias Pavan K., 29; fourth accused Raghavendra, 43; fifth accused Nandeesha, 28; sixth accused Jagadish alias Jagga, 36; seventh accused Anukumar alias Anu, 25; 11h accused Nagaraju; 12th accused Lakshmana; 13th accused Deepak, and 16th accused Keshavamurthy are directly involved in the heinous act of murder and have scant respect for the law, as per the evidence, sources said.

The police had also brought to the court's notice that Pavithra Gowda and Darshan, along with other accused, were using a group of fans to obstruct the investigation. The technical evidence collected had proven the direct involvement of the accused.

Pavithra Gowda, a divorcee and a single mother aspired to become a popular actress. Being a budding actress, she got an opportunity as a lead actor in Tamil and Kannada movies.

She identifies herself as a fashion designer, model, artist and managing director of a boutique. She gained fame in the Kannada film industry in the backdrop of her close association with Darshan.

Pavithra is known as Darshan's long-time companion. Sources close to Darshan reveal that Pavithra Gowda got into a competition with Darshan's wife Vijayalaxmi in terms of possession of jewels and luxury cars and compelled Darshan to make public appearances with her after he was seen with his wife.

Pavithra Gowda and Darshan's wife had a spat through their social media posts. The development had prompted Darshan's fans to take sides and attack one of them. Renukaswamy chose to support Vijayalaxmi and attacked Pavithra Gowda leading to his brutal death, police stated.

(With inputs from IANS)