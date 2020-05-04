From being outspoken to voicing her views and opinions publicly, Kareena has always been at the forefront. The actress had definitely mellowed down but it was not the same during her initial days in the industry. Many actresses have been at the receiving end of Kareena's 'arrogance'. We recently got our hands on one of Kareena's old interviews wherein the actress had slammed Mallika Sherawat over her sex scenes in Murder and her remarks on Raj Kapoor.

In an interview with Syed Firdaus Ashraf, Kareena Kapoor had criticised Mallika Sherawat's film Murder and had said, "That was a publicity stunt from them [the makers of Murder]. It was ridiculous. I saw the film and said it was nice. I just felt that there was too much overexposure."

Kareena also spoke about her role in Chameli and how her role was given much credit and appreciation by film critics, "When trade people saw Chameli, they were like, "Arre Chameli mein thoda sex missing tha [there wasn't enough sex appeal in Chameli]. They don't understand that in Pyaasa, Waheedaji [Rehman] was not doing sex scenes [either]. I am sorry, you cannot expect Raj Kapoor's granddaughter to do those kinds of scenes."

Kareena Kapoor uncensored

In the same interview, when Kareena was asked her reaction to Mallika Sherawat's statement about 'Raj Kapoor's heroines were also exposed', she had slammed Mallika for her statement. She had said, "She doesn't realize what she is talking about. She made a laughing stock of herself. She is talking about a legend. Raj Kapoor always presented a woman gracefully and tastefully."

