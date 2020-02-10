Making a significant observation on Shaheen Bagh protests, the Supreme Court, on Monday, February 10 said "you can't block public roads indefinitely", and the "protests can't continue like this on public places".

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph issued notices to Delhi Police and scheduled the next hearing on February 17.

'There cannot be an indefinite period of protest in public area'

Justice Kaul said the protests have gone into many days, there must a designated area to protest, "you just cannot block the road. There cannot be an indefinite period of protest in public area. Then, everybody will protest everywhere", added Kaul.

The apex court observed that protests cannot be carried out at the cost of citizens' interest.

The observation from the apex court came after counsel for Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad contended that the matter is about balancing rights.

Justice Joseph also agreed with this observation on blocking a public road. "Can you block the public road", said Justice Joseph.

Justice Kaul also observed that protests cannot be carried out in parks too, and there should be defined area to hold protests.

Advocate Amit Sahni had moved the apex court seeking directions to the authorities to remove the blockade on the Shaheen Bagh stretch, the main road connecting Kalindi Kunj and Noida.