Jacqueline Fernandez has appeared on the cover page of Cine Glitz. She has now become the first Bollywood actress to feature in their Arabic edition.

She looks stunning in her short yellow skirt with an oversized yellow and white hoodie. Adding a little oomph, the actress has paired white stilletto booties.

She has opted for a soft makeup with a yellow eye-shadow and a sharp winged eyeliner. Her tresses are tied up giving slightly golden vintage feels.

The magazine took to their instagram and shared, "Drive away the blues with the July August edition of #CineBlitz! Our cover girl is the bright and beautiful Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) spreading happiness and good cheer!"

Interestingly, the cover was released in Arabic and the magazine shared, " A special treat for #Bollywood aficionados - #CineBlitz is coming out with an #Arabic edition! Our first ever cover girl is the bright and beautiful Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) spreading happiness and good cheer. Coming soon - #CineBlitzArabia!"

The year 2020 has been an eventful year for Jacqueline Fernandez with back-to-back song releases. She made her OTT debut with Mrs Serial Killer and her dark character was a lot of appreciation.

She will be next seen in John Abraham's upcoming movie Attack.