Multi-talented actress Jacqueline Fernandez is also critically acclaimed for her dazzling groovy dance moves in songs featured in various movies where she has adapted to different dance styles. That is what made her the perfect choice to host the show of 'Home Dancer' which she brought to the audience during the lockdown from the safety of her own house.

The actress has given to the audience some super hit songs with spellbound dance performances adhering to various styles. When she was asked how would she describe her love for this art form? Jacqueline told the media, "For as long as I can remember, I have loved dancing. I enjoy trying and exploring various forms of dancing."

Dancing all the way

The actress further added, "I remember, as a child also these looks and dance forms would always attract me. I would always wonder, "When would I be able to do this?". And, fortunately here I am. Doing what I love as a part of my career makes it all the more enjoyable for me and being a part of the dance show is an experience I am looking forward to."

Apart from Home Dancer, Jacqueline recently appeared in Mrs. Serial Killer where she donned upon a distinctive dark enchanting character. The actress also provided the audience with some chartbusters like 'Tera Bina' alongside actor Salman Khan, 'Mere Aangne Me', and 'Genda Phool' where she stunned everyone with her amazing dance moves this year.