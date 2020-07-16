Tere Bin Laden director Abhishek Sharma completes a decade in Bollywood today. The versatile filmmaker has given the audience a taste of numerous genres like 'Tere Bin Laden' series, The Shaukeens, John Abraham starrer Parmanu. The filmmaker is on cloud nine as he is gearing up for his next film 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh.

As his debut film Tere Bin Laden, turns 10 today, filmmaker Abhishek Shamra exclusively spoke to International Business Times, India, about his decade-long journey in Bollywood, and how he feels a sense of fulfillment seeing names like John Abraham (Parmanu's leading man), Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh putting their faith in his work and more.

Experts from the interview:

Congratulations on completing a decade in Bollywood! How has your journey been?

I started my career with Tere Bin Laden 10 years ago and my journey in Bollywood has been fantastic. With all ups and downs, and a lot of leaning and blessings that came my way. I am glad that I got opportunities to showcase the subjets I wanted to make. I am overwhelmed that people really loved the kind of work I did and the films I made. Even now Tere Bin laden is watched and appreciated. The turning point in my career came when people loved all the genres of the film be it The Shaukeens, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive and most recently Parmanu. And now I have actors like John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, and Diljit Dosanjh trusting my vision and I think somewhere the success of Tere Bin Laden has played a big role in making me a trustworthy filmmaker.

Any genre of film that you would like to foray into?

I would like to make something on the lines of sci-fi or supernatural genre. I feel that's not explored much in Bollywood.

Wishlist of actors that you would want to direct?

I don't have a particular list but yes, there are actors whom I have directed I would like to work again. John Abraham is special and its always fun to work with him. My next with John (Abraham) will be something really very different and I am sure the audience will like it.

On the whole debate of insider vs outsider in Bollywood?

I know just one thing that be it an insider or an outsider your hard work is the only thing that pays off. The public will watch if it is worth their time. I wouldn't say, that I struggled in Bollywood, I learned with each passing film.

Tell us something about your upcoming film, 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'.

After a long time audience will witness a comedy film that is set in the 90s. The USP of the film is the sheer joy and innocence of the era when social media was mobile phones didn't rule our days. And having Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit in one frame will be a double treat for their fans. I want my Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari to relase in theaters as the film is meant to be wathced and enjoyed in a cinema hall.

With OTT taking over most the films that were supposed to release in theatres?

I know times are tough but theatres will get its charm back. Ever filmmaker keeps in mind the medium for which they are making the film. once the pandemic gets over slowly and steadily theatres will start to open and people will want to go out and watch films on a big screen. People, enjoy going out with family, spend time out, watch movie, have dinner.

If you can sum up your journey one word what would that be?

It's been such an enriching journey, so i cant sum up in one word, i will say two words, 'Still growing'

IBTimes wishes director Abhishek Sharma all the very best for his upcoming film 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' and others.