Versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood for more than a decade. He is best known for films such as Shool, Pinjar, Aks, Road, Rajneeti, Aarakshan, Gangs Of Wasseypur - Part 1, Special 26, Satyagraha and Aligarh to name a few. Not only has he wowed us with his stellar performance in close to 67 films, but he was also been honored with the Padma Shri award for his contribution to art and cinema. Manoj Bajpayee's list of awards includes a Special Jury National Award for his role in the film Pinjar.

Manoj is a prominent Bollywood actor who has paved his way to success through sheer hard work and perseverance. Currently, the actor is basking in the glory of his recently released film Bhonsle, which is streaming on Sony LIV.

Fans and critics are lauding Manoj Bajpayee's yet another powerful performance in the film. This gem of a film premiered at Toronto's International Film Festival of South Asia. Bajpayee received a standing ovation for his performance as the retired cop, Ganpath.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Manoj Bajpyee poured his heart out as he spoke about the challenges he faced while filming 'Bhonsle', how he finally managed to get a producer to back up this project, his upcoming releases on the web and more.

Manoj at his candid best

What is 'Bhonsle' film all about?

'Bhonsle' is about an old man named Ganpath Bhosle, who has just retired from the police force. It talks about his post-retirement life within four walls. I speak through my silence; my theatre experience helped me prepare for the role. The film was shot in a tight space and we used to shoot 17-18 hours a day. As it is a quiet film about the burning topic of migration, what makes the script different is that it is a story about people becoming immigrants in their own country. The film is personal to me for various reasons.

On the struggles that he faced while filming 'Bhonsle'

'Bhonsle' took several years in the making due to financial issues. Six producers were lined up for the film but, after the first narration, all of them ran away so the project was shelved for four years. I was frustrated with the wait and decided to put my money on the film as I believed in the story and the message that it was sending audiences. But the journey didn't simplify either, after 10 days of shooting, the funds ran out and I used to call up people and fix meetings so that the funds could be arranged.

On not getting producer for the film

The film was supposed to get a theatrical release but as there was no producer to back up, there were a lot of challenges that we faced apart from just acting. Even though I was busy with the shoot and other things with respect to 'Bhonsle', I was looking out for funds and a platform to release the film. And I am so grateful to Sony Liv for pitching in and now when it has released during the lockdown time, I feel this film is so apt and got attention.

On keeping his cool and working on other projects despite being worried for 'Bhonsle'

I am basically a cool and a composed person but when I lose my cool I losse it really bad. Yes, while I was shooting for Aiyaari and Satyamev Jayate at the back of my mind I knew I need a producer for 'Bhosle', however that didn't deter me from giving my best to the film I was working on. After pack up, I would set up a meeting, or make calls and work on other aspects of Bhosale. The whole journey from acting, shooting, till now has been very emotional and personal for me. The biggest and the most priceless moment was when Bhosale was premiered at Toronto's International Film Festival of South Asia and the film got a standing ovation. I was beaming with pride, I can't express in words, all the efforts and hard work and everything that we did for over the years was appreciated. And now people are watching the film on Sony Liv and appreciating it.

On how does he manage family time

Summer vacations for me are for my family and my daughter and that's how I have been balancing it throughout. Whever I have been occupied with work, my wife has stood by me and understood. The industry people also understand that I need this time with my family.

On his upcoming projects