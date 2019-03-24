The Filmfare Awards 2019 was a star-studded affair, but amidst all the glamour, something that grabbed huge attention was Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's apparent lip-lock.

Yes, you read that right. Vicky has shared a picture on his Instagram story that shows him and Ranbir kissing each other while Alia Bhatt burst out in laughter.

The photo shows Ranbir, who was sitting among the audience, passionately locking lips with Vicky. While in highest probability the two actors must be faking a kiss in the picture, Ranbir's girlfriend Alia appears to have enjoyed the scene the most. A witty Vicky captioned the story as "Goals AF!".

Vicky is a very close friend of Ranbir, and the duo are often seen enjoying some boys time along with others like Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and others.

Apart from Vicky and Ranbir's apparent lip-lock, the event witnessed Alia for the first time publicly saying "I love you" to Ranbir on stage. Interestingly, both Ranbir and Alia bagged the best actor and best actress awards respectively at the Filmfare Awards 2019.

While Alia won the honour for her performance in Raazi, Ranbir received it for the movie Sanju. The two love-birds have been going really strong, and there were rumours that they were planning to tie the knot. However, Alia recently cleared the air saying that marriage is not on cards anytime soon.