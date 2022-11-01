Ever since Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared the news of being diagnosed with Myositis, the actress has been receiving an overwhelming amount of support and love from all corners. From celebs, peers to fans and followers; the Oo Antava star has been receiving a lot of messages. Amid all this, Chiranjeevi too penned an emotional note for the actress.

This is how Samantha shared the news

"Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission," Samantha shared.

"But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS," she further added.

Chiranjeevi's encouraging note

"Dear Sam, From time to time, Challenges do come in our lives, perhaps to allow us to discover our own inner strengths. You are a wonderful girl with greater inner strength. I am sure, you shall overcome this challenge too. Very soon! Wishing you all the courage and conviction! May the force be with you!," he wrote.

What is myositis

Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions. The main symptoms are weak, painful or aching muscles. This usually gets worse, slowly over time. Myositis is usually caused by a problem with your immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.