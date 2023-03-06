Ranbir Kapoor who is currently busy promoting his film 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar' has never been seen with the leading actress Shraddha Kapoor at promotional events and that has caught everyone's attention. At a media interaction recently, the 'Brahmastra' actor was asked if Alia Bhatt stopped them from promoting the film together.

Ranbir laughed it off and said, "Wo kyu mana karegi? (Why would she stop me?)" He further clarified, "Aap aise hi afwah uda rahe hai. Aisa kisi ne nahi bola hai, aap controversy create kar rahe ho. Aaj kal mere life mein koi controversy nahi hai (You are spreading rumours, Alia has not made any such statement, you are trying to create a controversy. There is no controversy in my life at present)." [sic]

Director Luv Ranjan in the past has said that the two actors won't be promoting the film together. He said, "Ranbir and Shraddha will promote the film individually, not together and this was my decision. They won't be seen together. If you want to see them together, You will have to see them in theatres."

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' also features standup comedians Anubhav Singh Bassi, Boney Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The film with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the silver screen on March 8, 2023.

Ranbir will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is back to work!

And now after almost four months, the actress has decided to resume work. The newly minted mother was snapped jetting off to Kashmir with her mother, Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

The family was snapped at Mumbai airport. 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The movie was earlier supposed to release on April 28, however, the makers postponed it to July 28 to avert the clash with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 28.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022.