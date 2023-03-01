Ranbir Kapoor is on a spree promoting his upcoming romantic drama Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha. The actor is currently in Kolkata for the events. On Sunday, Ranbir played cricket with Sourav Ganguly at Eden Gardens. The images from the event went viral leading to speculations that the Brahmastra actor will play the title role in the Sourav Ganguly biopic. When asked about the same, Ranbir clarified that he was not approached for the project but a biopic on the cricketing legend would be a special one.

However, the speculations led to another interesting tidbit. Ranbir confirmed that he would be starring in the biopic of the legendary Kishore Kumar. "I have been working on Kishore Kumar's biopic for 11 years. We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I'm hoping that it's gonna be my next biopic," he was quoted saying.

Kishore's son Amit Kumar has already revealed that a biopic on his father is on cards. Interestingly, when asked about his father's four marriages, Amit said, "I never asked him. It was his personal life. He always wanted a family. He was a family man. It was just that he was misunderstood. The day my parents divorced, he buried his Morris Minor car in this bungalow. He bought it with my mother after his first film as a hero - 'Andolan'. That was Kishore Kumar!" Amit is the son of Kishore Kumar and Bengali actress Ruma Guha Thakurta. He also married Madhubala, Yogita Bali and Leena Chandavarkar.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will release in theatres on March 8. Ranbir will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.