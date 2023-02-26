Alia Bhatt was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash recently. The two looked happy and even posed for the shutterbugs. Ever since Alia Bhatt gave birth to her baby girl, Raha Kapoor, the diva has been spending quality time with her daughter. The Kapoor bahu has been trying to spend as much time with her daughter as possible, before work commitments bring her back to work.

Alia Bhatt has maintained that she has begun to respect and love her body even more after her baby girl's birth. She also added in an interview that since films is a visual medium, one needs and requires to look a certain way but she would not badger her body. Amid all this, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress often gets spotted at her gym and yoga sessions.

Netizens worried

When Alia was spotted at SLB's birthday bash, many opined that she had lost a lot of weight. Many even said that she looked sick and anorexic. "She looks anorexic," one user wrote. "She looks sick and sad," another user wrote. "She doesn't look her usual self anymore," a social media user commented.

"There is no glow left on her face, all burnt in gym," another social media user opined. "She is working too hard in the gym, needs rest," another netizen wrote. Many even said that she has started looking like her mother, Soni Razdan.

Alia's take on her weight loss after pregnancy

"I had to lose weight because films are a visual medium and...you have to look appealing," she had said in an interview. Alia had also added, "If there's extra bloating or chubbiness...I am going to celebrate it. I won't torture myself."