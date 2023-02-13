After wrapping up their Jaisalmer and Delhi wedding festivities, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani threw a grand wedding reception for industry people in Mumbai. The duo looked every bit of a power couple as they posed for the paparazzi and got clicked with the guests. The crème de la crème of the society were present to join the newlyweds in wedding bliss.

Celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Vidya Balan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty and many others attended the event in style. Alia Bhatt too made a stunning appearance looking nothing less than a vision in a gorgeous saree. She was accompanied by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji as husband, Ranbir Kapoor didn't turn up for the event.

Alia trolled

Many on social media felt Alia didn't look like her usual chirpy self and many even blamed postpartum for this. "She looks so sad and lost..... look at her eyes something is definitely wrong with her or may be sad because of sidkiara," one user wrote. "Why is she attending her ex wedding reception? Wishes should have been enough! Strange!!! Relationship are mazaq in Bollywood," another one wrote. "Alia looks like she didn't want to come but was forced to come just look at her face its so sad," another person wrote.

Many praise the actress

However, there were many who even praised her. " love how she lives postpartum comfortably because it's so hard dealing with postpartum. Many things have changed in terms of physical and other. I hope everyone takes care of their typing towards it," one social media user wrote. "Santoor mommy," another social media user commented. "She has begun to look like Madhuri Dixit," a netizen wrote.