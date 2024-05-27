Popular television actor who rose to fame with Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani starrer Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Dalljiet Kaur got married to Nikhil Patel on March 10, 2023. The two tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends.

After giving a ray of hope to several divorced and widowed women and men stating that love and life can be started again. The actor penned a beautiful note after she tied the knot with Nikhil. After getting married, Dalljiet shifted to Kenya with her son Jaydon. For a few months, Dalljiet took utmost care of Nikhil's daughters. She started a vlog with her husband. However, her husband was often away for meetings.

She had even kept Karva Chauth and he was available for her during the time to break the fast.

Soon after, Dalljiet deleted her vlogs, left Kenya, and came to Mumbai.

Days after coming to India Dalljiet removed all pics of her husband Nikhil Patel from her Instagram. She has also removed his surname from her bio. This sudden development raised eyebrows and Netizens speculated that the couple must have separated.

Is Dalljiet's Instagram story, hinting that her husband cheated on her?

This sparked the rumours of separation between the newly married couple. However, neither Dalljiet nor Nikhil denied or confirmed the news.

On Saturday, Dalljiet Kaur publicly expressed her dismay over her husband Nikhil Patel's alleged extramarital affair, highlighting the lack of dignity for their children. The rumoured separation was confirmed by Dalljiet, as she took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Nikhil from his gym. She highlighted the letter 'SN' hinting at the businessman having an affair. She wrote, "You are out on social media with her now every day shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good! At least you should have left your wife little dignity publicly as I was quiet about a lot of other things too."

Just before posting the story revealing Nikhil Patel's extramarital affair, she had shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories. Sharing a photo of herself from her bridal photoshoot, Dalljiet wrote, "What's your thought on extramarital affairs? Who is to be blamed? The girl, the husband, the wife?"

In the reel, the actor shared a reel of herself from a bridal photoshoot. She wrote, "She chooses her silence for the sake of her kids. While her family holds her tight not letting her fall. She waits... Hey SN do you have kids too?"

Professional life: Dalljiet

Dalljiet, who was previously a part of Bigg Boss 13, is now rumoured to be taking part in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Personal life: Dalljiet

Dalljiet and Nikhil tied the knot on March 10, 2023. Nikhil is a father to two daughters from his first marriage.

Dalljiet Kaur was previously married to Shalin Bhanot but the two parted ways in 2015 after Dalljiet claimed that Shalin was abusive and also accused him of domestic violence.