Popular television actor who rose to fame with Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani starrer Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Dalljiet Kaur got married to Nikhil Patel on March 10, 2023. The two tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends.

The actor was previously married to Shalin Bhanot but the two parted ways in 2015 after the Dalljiet claimed that Shalin was abusive and also accused him of domestic violence.

After giving a ray of hope to several divorced and widowed women and men stating that love and life can again, he lived. She tied the knot and penned a beautiful post after her marriage with Nikhil. After tying the knot, Dalljiet shifted to Kenya with her son Jaydon who also is a mother to Nikhil's daughter.

Dalljiet vlogs about her day-to-day life on YouTube and shares how her life and day go by in Kenya.

Last month the actor landed in Mumbai, India, sans her family. Days after coming to India Dalljiet removed all pics of her husband Nikhil Patel from her Instagram. She has also removed his surname from her bio. This sudden development raised eyebrows and Netizens speculated that the couple must have separated.

A day after Dalljiet Kaur's separation rumours with her husband Nikhil Patel, started surfacing on social media. Dalljiet's spokesperson released a statement in which they mentioned that they she is currently in India for her father's surgery. The statement did not address the ongoing separation/divorce rumours or state if all is well between Dalljiet and Nikhil or not.

The statement read as follows, "I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet's dad's surgery followed by her Maa's surgery as well, which required them to be beside him. In addition to this, I would only like to say that Dalljiet, at the moment, would not like to make any comments on anything because the kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids' privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out."

Before her wedding with Nikhil, Dalljiet talked about the decision and told E-Times, "Jaydon (Dalljiet's son) is quite mature for his age. I have dated before, and he would ask me if I was considering the guy for marriage. He has always yearned for a father, but I needed to be sure that I got him a good dad and myself a good husband because it's a matter of our lives. However, when he met Nik for the first time a couple of months ago, he addressed him as papa on his own. I just froze thinking Nik kya sochega, as we hadn't decided on marriage back then. Nik, without even batting an eyelid, started playing with him. That day when Jaydon met him, we just knew that we wanted to be together."

Who is Nikhil Patel?

Nikhil Patel is a UK-based businessman, who is dating Dalljiet for over a year. Nikhil has two daughters from his first wedding Anika and Aariyana. While Anika lives with her mother in the United States, Aariyana lives with Nikhil. Dalljiet was earlier married to Bigg Boss 16 star Shalin Bhanot and the actress stays with her son Jayden.

Dalljiet Kaur has worked in several shows such as Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and many more. She even participated in several reality shows including Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye 4.