Caretaker Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a historic victory in the state assembly elections.

Sources said that PM Modi and Adiytanath discussed the assembly poll results and the formation of a new cabinet in Uttar Pradesh.

After the meeting which lasted over an hour, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Met Yogi Adityanath ji today. I congratulated him on the historic win in the UP elections. In the last 5 years, he has worked tirelessly to fulfil the aspirations of the people. I am sure that in the years to come, he will take the state to greater heights of development."

Discussing formation of new cabinet

Sources said that Yogi Adityanath extended an invitation to the Prime Minister for the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier Adityanath met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. He also met BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh and discussed cabinet formation. Adityanath, however, termed the meeting with Santhosh a courtesy meet but sources claimed that formation of new cabinet was also discussed. Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal was also present during Adityanath and Santhosh meeting.

Sources said that the key agenda in the meeting with the top BJP leadership is the formation of a new cabinet. "Social equation will play a crucial role in the formation of the new cabinet and it will be discussed with the central leadership along with finalizing the date of swearing in," a party insider said.

It has been learnt that a tentative list of probable ministers will be finalised after discussion with the central leadership.

(With inputs from IANS)