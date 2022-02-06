Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh-India's largest state, does not have his own car. He has total assets of Rs 1.54 crore in his name.

After filing his nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath declared his assets in the affidavit submitted before the presiding officer.

Yogi Adityanath declared assets worth over Rs 1,54,94,054 in the affidavit, which includes cash in hand, the balance of six bank accounts, and savings.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also declared that he owns a Samsung mobile phone worth Rs 12,000, a revolver worth Rs 1,00,000, and a rifle worth Rs 80,000. He graduated as a Science student from the HN Bahuguna University in Paudhi Gadhwal in 1992.

Owns gold worth Rs 75,000

Yogi Adityanath declared that he has gold earrings (kundal) and a gold chain valued at Rs 49,000 and Rs 26,000.

The CM declared that he has Rs 1 lakh in cash, Rs 25,99,171 in State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Parliament House, New Delhi, Rs 4,32,751 as deposits in Punjab National Bank branch, Goraknath, Gorakhpur, Rs 8,37,485 in the FDR account of the SBI branch, Parliament House, New Delhi, Rs 7,12,636 in FDR account in Punjab National Bank branch, Gorakhnath in Gorakhpur, Rs 7,908 in SBI branch, Gorakhnath, Gorakhpur and Rs 67,85,395 in SBI branch, Vidhan Sabha Marg, Lucknow.

First time contesting the assembly election

Yogi Adityanath is contesting assembly elections for the first time. After his selection as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath became a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

On Friday, Yogi Adityanath filed nomination from the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Voting in Gorakhpur Urban seat will be held in the sixth phase of the UP polls on March 3

Yogi Adityanath has earlier represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha for five successive terms.

No agricultural property, no vehicle

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister does not own any agricultural or non-agricultural property. The same affidavit states that there is no vehicle registered in his name nor does he have any liabilities.

In the affidavit filed for the Legislative Council in 2017, Yogi mentioned that his property was worth Rs 95.98 lakh ( Rs 95,98,053). He owns two SUVs -- Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Innova worth Rs 13.11 lakh and Rs 8.72 lakh, respectively. But in the affidavit filed for the assembly election, he stated that he does not own any vehicle.