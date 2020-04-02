At a time when various Bollywood actors are donating funds to PM Care to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the singers have come together in a brand new digital initiative named The Care Concert. The online concert will take place at 6 pm on April 11, and you can enjoy their performances even in the midst of lockdown.

Artists such as Yo Yo Honey Singh, Adnan Sami, Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, Armaan Malik, Amal Malik, Dhvani Bhanushali, Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur, Prakriti Kakkar, Palak Mucchal, Jubin Nautiyal, Aditya Narayan, Akhil Sachdeva, Sukriti Kakkar and Amber Vashishtha will all be performing in this social media contest. Viewers who wish to enjoy the concert will have to make their donation on PM Cares fundraising website.

Social distancing - check

If you are worried about self-isolation then there's no need to stress either. These singers will be collaborating with each other while staying in isolation of their own homes. Talking about their project producer Bhushan Kumar stated, "Amidst such unprecedented and uncertain times when the world is grappling to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to spread some cheer and also help everyone to fight this unitedly.

'The Care Concert' is an initiative to unite all of us together and motivate everyone to stay at home. We hope to bring some positivity in the current scenario through music and also create an opportunity which allows us to do our bit for the society by donating to the PM CARES Fund."

At a time when singer Kanika Kapoor was bashed on social media for not maintaining the protocols required set by the government during coronavirus scare, other artists from the same industry have taken the decision to set a different example while maintaining lockdown orders preset by the Central government.