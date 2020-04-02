Noted filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma aka RGV was left in a state of chagrin on social media over an April's fool prank played by him, which seems to have backfired. Instead of amusing the netizens, it has in fact unleashed the troll brigade on him. RGV is known for his unapologetic comments on celebs and various other topics. The 'Rangeela' fame director made a post on his official Twitter handle declaring him to be the latest victim of coronavirus, which created pandemic all across the globe and has wreaked havoc in its path.

This news quickly spread and a large number of supporters came forward to show their concern for the filmmaker's health. But, it was only a matter of a few hours that RGV stated his previous tweet to be a prank played on him by his doctor. This, however, did not go too well with everyone and soon a large number of people started showing their displeasure over RGV's insensitive prank of being the victim of coronavirus.

The director although quickly apologised for the fiasco, claiming that he was the one to be played by his doctor and consequently broke the news to his fans and supporters over Twitter. Though the apology is not enough in the situation where the world is facing the deadly disease and surviving has become difficult for everyone, be it rich or poor, such insensitive comments cannot be welcomed.

Check out the 'Not so funny' tweets by RGV

After the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Satya director RGV penned down a letter addressing 'coronavirus' and calling it dumb. He stated, "Dear Virus, instead of being so dumb and killing everyone get educated that u too will die along with us because u are a parasite ..If u don't believe me take a crash course in virology ..So my request to u is to live and let live ..I hope wisdom will prevail upon u".